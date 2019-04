Due to cold, rainy weather the annual Urbana Easter Egg Hunt that was scheduled for Saturday, April 20 has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 27 at noon.

The event is scheduled to be held at Urbana High School. All are invited. The event is sponsored by FOP 93 of Urbana Police Division and the Judge Gil Weithman family.

