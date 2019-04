ST. PARIS – Our Town St. Paris is selling tickets for “A Silent Auction and Dinner” to be held May 18 to raise funds to update playground equipment at Harmon Park. Dinner tickets are $20, with a choice of pork chops or chicken. Tickets are available at the St. Paris Municipal Building, 135 W. Main St., and at Lakeland Golf Course, 1772 Kiser Lake Road. Cash bar starts at 6:30 p.m.

Submitted story

Submitted by the village of St. Paris.

Submitted by the village of St. Paris.