Restaurant re-opens after fire

WESTVILLE – Studebaker’s Country Restaurant, 4679 W. U.S. Route 36, was scheduled to re-open for business at 6 a.m. today, after being closed since a kitchen fire Thursday.

Restaurant owner Curt Studebaker had said Thursday that he intended to re-open the restaurant as soon as possible.

The grease fire started in a deep fryer before the restaurant opened for breakfast on Thursday, according to the JSP Fire District, which extinguished the fire shortly after arrival and rid the structure of smoke.

No one was injured during the fire, which was ruled accidental.