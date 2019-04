ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Water Treatment Plant will have an Open House on May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be refreshments, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the new facility. The plant is located at 370 S. High St., St. Paris. All invited to learn how it all works.

Submitted by the village of St. Paris.

