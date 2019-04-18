Community Calendar

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

St. Paris Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Piatt Castle Starts Seasonal Weekend Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kauffman Road Bluegrass Band: 7 p.m. concert, 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 if purchased online at CCPAPreserveOhio.org; $12 at the door.

Babysitter Certification Training Session 1: at St. Paris Public Library for ages 11 years and older. Second session will be Saturday, April 21. Call 937-663-4349 for additional information.

PAWS for Reading: 9:30-11 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-18. Sign up at the library.

Easter EGGstravaganza: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. Games, stations and an egg hunt.

Urbana Easter Egg Hunt: noon at Urbana High School. All invited. Sponsored by FOP 93 of Urbana Police Division and the Judge Gil Weithman family.

Kings Creek Baptist Easter Egg Hunt: 2 p.m. at church, 1250 Kennard Kingscreek Road. Age groups are 1-5; 6-9; and 10-12.

Kauffman Road Bluegrass Band Concert: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.), 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg. Tickets at door: $10, adults; $5, students; free, age 12 and younger; $25, maximum for families.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Celebrate Shakespeare’s Birthday: 7-8:30 p.m., Cutler Wing, Urbana University Library, with soliloquies and refreshments. For more info: email Madison Davis at davis.5718@urbana.edu

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Wayne Township Park Committee: 5:30 p.m., Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable,

for a regular park committee meeting

MHDAS Board of Logan & Champaign Counties: 4:30 p.m. special meeting to discuss contracts. MHDAS

Conference Room at 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Urbana Charter Review Board: 6 p.m. in the municipal building’s upstairs training room. Open to public.