The Urbana Police Division’s FOP 93 and the Judge Gil Weithman family are prepping 2,500 festively-designed eggs for this Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for noon at Urbana High School (on the hill between the football field and the school), 500 Washington Ave.

FOP President Chris Snyder says they’ve been holding the event at least 10 years and invited local kids age 12 and younger to join in Saturday’s fun.

Egg hunters will be divided into the following age groups: 0-3; 4-9; and 9-12.