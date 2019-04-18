Kitchen fire temporarily closes Studebaker’s Restaurant

WESTVILLE – Studebaker’s Country Restaurant, 4679 W. U.S. Route 36, is closed while repairs are made following a kitchen fire that occurred before the restaurant opened Thursday.

No one was hurt in the fire that was contained in the kitchen area and spread smoke throughout the structure, according to Asst. Chief Ben Pence of the JSP Joint Fire District.

Restaurant owner Curt Studebaker said the restaurant will re-open as soon as possible.

JSP firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant, just west of Westville, at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday and found a deep fryer grease fire when they arrived at 5:29 a.m., Pence said, adding the fire was out at 5:58 a.m. Employees were at the restaurant, but had not opened for business yet.

Pence said the fire was ruled accidental. A damage estimate had not been reported at press time.

The Urbana Fire Division provided mutual aid.