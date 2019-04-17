Healthy Kids Day is April 27

The annual Healthy Kids Day event will be held on Saturday, April 27, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Urbana University Grimes Center.

Healthy Kids Day is a YMCA initiative designed to improve the health and well-being of kids across the country. With lots of games and activities, vendors and education, the event celebrates the potential inside every child. Parents are invited to get a jump on summer and get the tools families need to keep kids happy, healthy and active.

Activities include:

– Health vendors and giveaways

– Healthy snacks to sample

– Interactive fitness demonstrations, including dance, tumbling and karate

– Sports activities with Urbana University athletes

– Face painting and balloon animals

– Enter to win a free bike