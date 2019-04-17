Graham receives public relations awards

ST. PARIS – The Graham school district received three public relations awards from the Ohio School Public Relations Association at an annual event in Columbus. Graham was awarded the Mark of Excellence Award for both its Social Media and its District Profile/Annual Report document, and a Mark of Distinction Award for its Marketing Materials.

“These awards are recognition that our in-house staff work hard to produce and share using multiple platforms,” said Superintendent Kirk Koennecke. “I am so proud of the students and staff who work to provide high quality communications here for our school community.”

Ashley Skinner is one of the district office staff members who assists with the marketing materials, in addition to driving a bus for the district. “We’re excited to be recognized,” she said. “Kristie Purtee and I work with our team from all the buildings to help.”

“This is the first time Graham has been recognized for its Profile, which students and staff helped produce, which makes this a special award,” according to Koennecke. “That document represents an opportunity to share our district programs and stories annually.”

Graham officials said the district is known across the state for its positive-content social media platforms. “Receiving these awards for our Twitter feeds and Facebook platforms is a proud moment for us,” Purtee said. “We try to reach all of our audiences where they are. This is proof we are doing that with quality.”

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham Local School District.

