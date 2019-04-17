Graham High School recognized

ST. PARIS – Graham High School staff and district leaders have spent much time the past year working toward the Ohio Department of Education STEM designation. Recently Graham received the rating of Approaching STEM. This is the STEM committee’s Pre-Designation honor for those schools close to earning their designation. The STEM committee shared the following feedback regarding the high school’s submission:

Graham Local schools clearly has a commitment to innovation, STEM pedagogy and providing students with real-world learning opportunities as evidenced by the work done across the district to support these shifts. Graham High School students have a variety of opportunities to explore careers and learn skills needed to participate in the workforce. There are a variety of experiences available. It is clear that the students who engage in the available opportunities are being positively impacted. GHS is approaching designation status.

Graham’s high school students will continue to receive new STEAM opportunities for STEM and technology credentials that earn them points toward graduation and college credits. As part of Graham’s Career Gears system, up to 300 students will have an opportunity to become certified in the next year in new STEAM-related activities. “The era of certifications is here. Providing students with STEAM pathways to great careers and college, and resume-building experiences is our work” says Ryan Rismiller, principal at Graham High School. “Earning a coveted STEM designation at the high school level is extremely difficult work. The work we are doing is the right work, and our staff is building a culture of excellence over time, as evidenced by this honor.”

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham school district.

Submitted by the Graham school district.