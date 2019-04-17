1858 Meeting House hosts bluegrass concert

MECHANICSBURG – On Saturday, April 20, the Kauffman Road Bluegrass Band will give a 7 p.m. concert at the 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Band members consist of Daryn Steed (Bass), Gabe Stout (banjo), Kelsey Dobbs (rhythm guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Kale Richardson (mandolin, lead and harmony vocals), and Bo Richardson (lead guitar, lead and harmony vocals).

Daryn Steed from Groveport does a wonderful job keeping the band in time playing bass as he has been playing music for nearly 30+ years. Kelsey Dobbs from Wilmington has one of the most beautiful and powerful voices that I’ve had the privilege to play music with. Kelsey is also a phenomenal harmony singer! Gabe Stout from Hebron is the youngest of the group at 17 years of age. However his talent far succeeds his age as he is one of the premier banjo players in central Ohio. Bo and Kale Richardson are brothers from Carroll. They have been playing music together for the past 20 years with three different bands including “Tall Grass,” “Strungup” and most recently put together “Kauffman Road.”

Tickets at the door: $10 Adults, $5 Students, Kids 12 & under free. Max Family $25.

All proceeds go toward the preservation and maintenance of the 1858 Meeting House, owned by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

Kauffman Road Bluegrass Band visits M’burg

By Bethany Rogers

Submitted on behalf of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

