Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library for children 3 years through kindergarten

CBC Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Green Hills Community, 6557 US 68 South, West Liberty. Register at www.DonorTime.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Community Developmental Screening: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., county Community Center auditorium, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Hosted by Champaign Co. Family and Children First. Must call Missy or Shelby at 937-653-44980 to schedule.

Library Art: 4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Farmer’s Market Entrepreneurs: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 3 through 12. Call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Mechanicsburg Street and Utility meeting: 4 p.m. in the meeting room of the Mechanicsburg Municipal Building

Champaign County Farmers Market: Past vendors and those who would like to sell at the Market, meet at 6 p.m. at Champaign County Library. Market opens May 4. For more info, call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

St. Paris Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

Piatt Castle Starts Seasonal Weekend Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kauffman Road Bluegrass Band: 7 p.m. concert, 1858 Meeting House, 43 E. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 if purchased online at CCPAPreserveOhio.org; $12 at the door.

Babysitter Certification Training Session 1: at St. Paris Public Library for ages 11 years and older. Second session will be Saturday, April 21. Call 937-663-4349 for additional information.

PAWS for Reading: 9:30-11 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-18. Sign up at the library.

Easter EGGstravaganza: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Quest Community Church, 110 South St., West Liberty. Games, stations and an egg hunt.

Urbana Police Department Easter Egg Hunt: 1 p.m. at Urbana High School. All invited.

Kings Creek Baptist Easter Egg Hunt: 2 p.m. at church, 1250 Kennard Kingscreek Road. Age groups are 1-5; 6-9; and 10-12.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

Celebrate Shakespeare’s Birthday: 7-8:30 p.m., Cutler Wing, Urbana University Library, with soliloquies and refreshments. For more info: email Madison Davis at davis.5718@urbana.edu