Election Letters Policy

Letters to the Editor deadline for the May 7 election is Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m. Such letters should be emailed to bburns@aimmediamidwest.com. Letters must be limited to 100 words and both emailed and hard-copy delivered letters must include name, street/city address and phone number. Local government entities (including school boards) with levies on the ballot are entitled to one guest column speaking for the entire board/administration and limited to 300 words. Letter-writing campaigns for any single issue or candidate are strongly discouraged and will be limited by the editor. Each letter will be considered for publication on its unique message and merits. The editor reserves the right to provide any submissions to the Urbana Daily Citizen advertising department.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_flag.jpg