Then & Now – from IGA store to Sycamore House

Then – This is a circa 1920 photo (0404) of the M.E. Goertzig IGA grocery store located at 315 Sycamore St., Urbana. The sign on the south side of the building reads: “We sell Purity Ice Cream”

Now – This is a 2019 photo of the same location. Note how little the building has changed except for the railed porch. Currently, the building is the Sycamore House, Pregnancy and Family Life Center of Champaign County. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.