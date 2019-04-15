STEM for the future

April 8-12 was “National Week of the Young Child” – a time to recognize the needs of young children, and thank the adults involved in their education and care. Parents, teachers, caregivers and other adults play important roles in the lives of young children, and Week of the Young Child celebrates their efforts.

The Champaign Family YMCA Childcare/Preschool celebrated the week by displaying artwork in the YMCA lobby that children and parents have created together. Our students enjoyed special themed activities each day. On Monday April 8, the children participated in a music class with movement and dancing. On “Tasty Tuesday” we created healthy snacks with the kids. On “Working Wednesday” the preschoolers learned about everyday life skills. On Thursday we focused on STEM activities (science, technology, engineering and math). On “Fitness Friday” the children participated in a kids YOGA class.

Every adult in this community has opportunities to make a difference, from volunteering at a local program to supporting efforts that help more young children benefit from quality early education. “National Week of the Young Child” is a good time for all of us to acknowledge the needs of children, and work together to build better futures for all children.

Cole Law develops his ‘STEM’ skills during the National Week of the Young Child. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_paul3.jpg Cole Law develops his ‘STEM’ skills during the National Week of the Young Child. Submitted photo

By Sonya Stonerock YMCA Child Care Services Director

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.