High school artists compete


Creations are on display at the Arts Council

Submitted story

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The artwork will remain on display until April 24 for the public to view. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

The results were as follows in seven categories:

PRINTMAKING:

1) Franni LeVan, Triad

2) Wyatt Wenger, Triad

3) Alex Street, Triad

PHOTOGRAPHY:

1) Hailey Duncan, West Liberty-Salem

2) Courtney Neer, West Liberty-Salem

3) Gabby Hollar, West Liberty-Salem

SCULPTURE:

1) Brianna Eaton, Triad

2) Brianna Eaton, Triad

3) Cynthia Ramey, Graham

PAINTING:

1) Danica Seifert, Triad

2) Paige Rudolf, Graham

3) Haleigh Arledge, Graham

MIXED MEDIA:

1) Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem

2) Ryan Motzko, West Liberty-Salem

3) Haleigh Arledge, Graham

COLORED DRAWING:

1) Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem

2) Mason Collette, Graham

3) Leslie LeMaster, Triad

BLACK & WHITE:

1) Ashtyn Sarrazine, Triad

2) Riley Johnson, Urbana

3) Lydia Moell, West Liberty-Salem

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

Franni LeVan, Triad, printmaking winner
Hailey Duncan, West Liberty-Salem, photography winner
Brianna Eaton, Triad, sculpture winner
Danica Seifert, Triad, painting winner
Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem, colored drawing winner
Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem, mixed media winner
Ashtyn Sarrazine, Triad, black & white winner
