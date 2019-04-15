High school artists compete

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The artwork will remain on display until April 24 for the public to view. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
The results were as follows in seven categories:
PRINTMAKING:
1) Franni LeVan, Triad
2) Wyatt Wenger, Triad
3) Alex Street, Triad
PHOTOGRAPHY:
1) Hailey Duncan, West Liberty-Salem
2) Courtney Neer, West Liberty-Salem
3) Gabby Hollar, West Liberty-Salem
SCULPTURE:
1) Brianna Eaton, Triad
2) Brianna Eaton, Triad
3) Cynthia Ramey, Graham
PAINTING:
1) Danica Seifert, Triad
2) Paige Rudolf, Graham
3) Haleigh Arledge, Graham
MIXED MEDIA:
1) Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem
2) Ryan Motzko, West Liberty-Salem
3) Haleigh Arledge, Graham
COLORED DRAWING:
1) Olivia Williams, West Liberty-Salem
2) Mason Collette, Graham
3) Leslie LeMaster, Triad
BLACK & WHITE:
1) Ashtyn Sarrazine, Triad
2) Riley Johnson, Urbana
3) Lydia Moell, West Liberty-Salem
For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.
Information from the Champaign County Arts Council.