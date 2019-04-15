Dealer to let customers try out tractors, mowers

TROY – Apple Farm Service of Covington will display over a dozen new Kubota machines for browsing at the Miami County Farigrounds from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Those attending will be able to test drive a new tractor, zero-turn mower, or RTV.

Along with test drives, Apple Farm Service will be providing breakfast and lunch and giving away prizes.

The entire event is free and open to the public. There will be a facility indoors to run the machines inside if it rains. For more info, log on to AppleFarmService.com/FieldEvent

Submitted story

Info from Apple Farm Service.

