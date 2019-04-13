Fire displaces Rosewood area family

ROSEWOOD – The Rosewood Fire Department responded to a house fire at 11094 Archer St. about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries, but the fire displaced homeowners Shawn and Christina Langford and their two children, who were assisted by the Red Cross.

The family was home at the time of the fire and was alerted by smoke detectors.

The cause of this fire is under investigation. According to the fire department, fire damaged a second-story bedroom, and the upper floor sustained heat and smoke damage.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304