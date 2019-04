Graham High School’s spring musical “The Music Man” continues today and Sunday in the Graham Middle School auditeria. Today’s performance is at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. This photo was taken during a dress rehearsal.

