West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

The April Seniors of the Month at West Liberty-Salem High School are Oliver McGuire and Naomi Williams. Here are their comments.

Oliver McGuire

PARENTS: Michael and Tonya McGuire

School Activities and Awards: I am involved in FFA, Yearbook, and have played basketball. I received the Greenhand Award, Freshman Hustle Award, and Defensive Player Award. I also had the opportunity to be a team captain.

If I were principal for a day: I would schedule a day off for everyone.

Favorite school memory: Every single time I stepped on the basketball court, wearing a WLS jersey, will always be my favorite memories.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: Both of my parents.

Because: They are the hardest working individuals I know and have taught my siblings and I to never give up no matter the outcome or circumstance.

Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet.

My advice to parents: Do whatever it takes to have your kids prepared and ready for the next chapter in their lives.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret would be not taking more CP classes.

Next year I will be: Attending Ohio State ATI or Wilmington College and majoring in Agribusiness.

Naomi Williams

PARENTS: Van Williams and Michelle Gier

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Musical, Band, FFA, Key Club, French Club, Book Club, NHS, and Pages. I’ve received the WL-S Academic Award, White Tiger Award, and the Rotary Club International Academic Award

If I were principal for a day: I’d lock myself in my office and have a dance party!

Favorite school memory: Winning the dance-off competition at the senior pep rally last fall.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my Creative Writing teacher.

Because: she has inspired me to better myself and has helped me to grow as an individual in the short amount of time that I’ve known her.

Lately, I have been reading: Nothing is Okay by Rachel Wiley

My advice to parents: Don’t stress the little things, success takes time.

My biggest regret: signing up for a study hall my freshman year instead of ceramics.

Next year I will be: Attending the Ohio State University Marion campus to major in Business Administration.

McGuire https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Oliver_McGuire_red.jpg McGuire Williams https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Williams.jpeg Williams

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.