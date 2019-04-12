Youth orchestras, chorus to hold auditions

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Youth Symphony, Springfield Youth Chamber Orchestra, Springfield Youth String Ensemble, and Springfield Children’s Chorus, all educational components of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, will hold auditions for new students for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday, May 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield. All orchestral instruments are welcome to audition for the orchestras, and the Children’s Chorus seeks vocalists in the 5th through 10th grades or with unchanged voices. High priorities for auditions are: violins (intermediate through advanced levels), viola (all levels), cello (all levels), oboe, trumpet, horn, trombone, and percussion.

The Springfield Youth Symphony (SYS) provides ensemble and solo performance opportunities in a full orchestra setting through concerts and outreach activities. The Youth String Ensemble (SYSE) and Youth Chamber Orchestra (SYCO) serve beginning and intermediate string players in a group performance experience that introduces members to string literature with a focus on ensemble skills. The Children’s Chorus offers vocalists an opportunity to sing in a traditional children’s chorus setting, performing a wide range of musical genres, from folk song to popular music. During this upcoming season, SCC students will have the opportunity to perform in the May 2020 Springfield Symphony Performance of “Carmina Burana” along with the Springfield Chorale.

Rehearsals for the Springfield Youth Orchestras & Children’s Chours (SYO & SCC) are held on Monday evenings from August to March at the John Legend Theater.

The Springfield Youth Orchestra program features opportunities for chamber music, professional coaching and instruction from SSO members, and a Side-by Side concert with the SSO. As part of the orchestra’s Project Protégé program, select Youth Symphony students may also perform with the Springfield Symphony on a subscription concert. The LiveWire program also offers Youth Symphony and Youth Chamber Orchestra members the opportunity to perform in a chamber ensemble setting on real gigs in the Springfield community. Students in both the SYO and SCC enjoy performance opportunities throughout the year in a variety of settings.

In 2018-2019, the SYO & SCC is comprised of over 100 students from eight counties, coming from over 25 schools, as well as homeschool programs. There are numerous financial aid opportunities for students wishing to enroll in the SYO & SCC.

For more information, or to obtain an application, contact Education & Outreach Manager Nomi Marcus at the SSO office at 937-325-8100 or by e-mail at nomi@springfieldsym.org. You can also view audition brochures and submit your audition application online at www.springfieldsym.org.

Submitted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

