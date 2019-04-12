Graham announces student leader team

ST. PARIS – Graham Elementary established a Student Lighthouse Team responsible for implementing leadership opportunities and promoting student leadership at Graham Elementary.

Over the past year, the staff at Graham Elementary implemented “The Leader in Me” to promote student leadership each day. “The Leader in Me” is based on the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” developed by Dr. Stephen Covey and used in businesses. Graham staff members were trained in the program last summer.

In March, the selection process for a student lighthouse team began. Students completed a lengthy application and requested confidential references from staff members. The applications from students in grades 2 through 4 were reviewed and 22 students were selected for interviews. From these interviews, four students from each grade level were selected to serve on the Student Lighthouse Team.

Bailey Britton, 4th grader, stated, “As a member of the Student Lighthouse Team, I think we will be able to influence our friends to be more of a leader, to be a lot nicer and to help everyone.”

Case Teepe, 3rd grader, said, “We can make our school better to help our school be a better place for in the future for students who follow us.”

Emily Shreve, 2nd grade teacher said, “Involving our students in our Leader In Me journey is the final piece as we become the best we can be at Graham Elementary School. Our Student Lighthouse Team members and their coaches are going to do amazing things for the students, staff and community at Graham Elementary School.”

Graham Elementary’s Lighthouse Team includes Hattie Uhl, Andy Lorenz, Reese Maurice, Melodie Moore, Daniel Spence, Maci Sadler, Bailey Britton, Lilah Turner, Avery Wolf, Case Teepe, Ryley Savage and Addison Wallen.

Elementary kids ‘light’ the way

