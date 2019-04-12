Early voting begins for May 7 election

Absentee voting for the May primary started on Tuesday. The county Board of Elections is open for absentee voting 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays April 9-26; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. April 29-May 3; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 4; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, May 6. Those wishing to vote in the 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. May 7 primary election must have been registered to vote at the county Board of Elections by April 8.

The only countywide issue on the May 7 ballot will be an additional five-year, 0.3-mill levy filed with the Logan County Board of Elections by the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services (MHDAS) Board of Logan and Champaign Counties for operating expenses. MHDAS officials told the Daily Citizen that additional funds are needed to respond to an increased need for mental health and substance abuse counseling and prevention services in the nine school districts in the two counties. MHDAS officials say needs are beyond what guidance counselors can provide, and issues include depression, teen suicide, alcohol and drug abuse and school violence.

Also filed with the Logan County Board of Elections was a 1 percent income tax renewal for the West Liberty-Salem school district.

For the fourth time, the Graham Local School District will attempt to pass a five-year, 1 percent earned income tax for current operating expenses. Since the levy failure in May 2018, the district has cut $1.5 million from the operating budget, resulting in decreased staff and transportation services and increased student fees.

For the third time, the city of Urbana will attempt to pass a continuing additional 0.6 percent income tax for fire, police and EMS services. This would raise the current tax for these services from 0.4 percent to 1 percent. It would bring the new total city income tax to 2 percent. City leaders cite an increased need and decreased state funding for these services.

Those wishing to vote in the 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 general election must be registered by Oct. 7; the office will remain open until 9 p.m. that day. Absentee voting for the November general election starts Oct. 8. The Board of Elections will be open for absentee voting 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 8-25; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

The Board of Elections is located in the county Community Center on South Main Street in Urbana. For more information about ballot issues or how to request an absentee ballot through the mail, call the board of 937-484-1575 or visit https://champaign.ohioboe.com/.

