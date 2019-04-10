‘The Sound of Music’ visits Clark State stage

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Community Performing Arts Center will come alive with “The Sound of Music” at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. The May 3 performance is part of a North American tour of a new production of the musical, produced by NETworks Presentations.

“’The Sound of Music’ is one of the most beloved musicals of all time,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “This tour has been receiving fantastic reviews around the country and now our region will enjoy this special production.”

The musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family enjoyed success as a live television production on NBC in 2013 when it was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

“I waited for a moment when we could rediscover ‘The Sound of Music’ as it was originally created,” said Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “Because of the enormous success of the film, few were aware that it started life as a hit Broadway show and a very big hit at that!”

Tickets range from $43 to $69 and can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.