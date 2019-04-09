UU hosts event for future performing arts students

Urbana University will host a Performing Arts Prospective Student Day on Thursday, May 2, from 3 to 8 p.m, with a Performing Arts Spring Concert at 7 p.m.

This day will be an opportunity to visit the campus and experience the band, choir and theater. Attendees will be able to join in rehearsals, attend or participate in the evening Choir and Band Spring Concert, tour campus and dine on campus.

To RSVP and register, visit www.Urbana.edu (click on VISIT), or email admissions@urbana.edu by April 26. Include your name, phone number, number of people attending and your program(s) of interest. The RSVP will ensure a spot at Prospective Student Day, confirm dinner reservation and guarantee a seat at the Spring Concert.

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.