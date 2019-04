ST. PARIS – Graham High School will present its spring musical “The Music Man” this weekend at Graham Middle School auditeria.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 937-663-5339 ext. 3415 or by emailing ghstickets@gmail.com. Tickets also available at the door on first-come, first-served basis.

All tickets are $10 each.