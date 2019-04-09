Sheriff’s Office warns of harassing phone calls

Between April 4 and April 9, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints regarding an unknown individual making harassing telephone calls targeting area citizens.

During these calls, the individual, identified only as a male with an accent, attempted to have the victims purchase a medical insurance plan. When the victims declined to purchase the plan, the caller would become aggressive, making vulgar and inappropriate comments to the victims. Upon being disconnected, the subject would continue making additional calls to the victims, continuing the inappropriate and harassing comments.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone receiving such calls to exercise caution in the information you release over the phone. Additionally, anyone receiving such a call is encouraged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, or your local law enforcement agency.

Submitted by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

