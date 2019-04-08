Pay raises granted for two village employees

ST. PARIS – Village council unanimously approved granting pay raises for two village employees this week.

During Monday’s village council meeting, pay raises were approved for water/wastewater superintendent Ben Shuman and fiscal/utility clerk Gina Verlaney.

According to the respective resolutions council passed, Shuman received a raise from $937.60 per week to $1,005.60 per week which equals $52,291.20 annually.

Verlaney received an additional $1.85 per hour increase moving her base rate from $440 per week to $514 per week. This equals $12.85 per hour and $26,728 annually.

Both salary increases will take effect from the first full pay period following the passage of the resolutions.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

