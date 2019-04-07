Crash near 36/Ludlow injures 3

A two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Ludlow Road/state Route 814 at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Friday injured three people.

William Gambrell, age 56 of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger northbound on Ludlow Road. Gambrell was a single occupant in the vehicle and was transported to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowland Shaffer, age 68 of Cable, was driving a 2012 Toyota minivan westbound on Route 36. Shaffer was also transported to Urbana Hospital for evaluation and treatment. His passenger, 70-year-old Rita Shaffer of Cable was also transported to Urbana Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

At this time all injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash near the intersection of Ludlow Road and U.S. Route 36 injured 3 people early Friday afternoon. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_DSC_8087.jpg This crash near the intersection of Ludlow Road and U.S. Route 36 injured 3 people early Friday afternoon. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen