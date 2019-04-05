Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Odie, a 3-year-0ld beagle/basset hound mix is available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Odie weighs 48 pounds and is house trained.

He likes kids and other dogs but isn’t fond of cats. Odie is leash-trained, up-to-date on vaccinations and neutered.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Theo is a 1-year-old male domestic short haired cat. He is a very sweet kitty who would do great in just about any home. He loves people and gets along well with all of the other cats. Theo is up to date on vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield: Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Copper is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, who came to us as an owner surrender. He is shy, but does warm up nicely once he knows he can trust you. Copper loves walks, belly rubs and playing with toys. He would do best in a home with older children who know a dog’s personal space. Copper is dog friendly and house broken.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is HIRING! If you are a loyal, dependable, hard-working individual who loves animals of all kinds, please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236 for information. You must be 18 or older.

Theo is a sweet kitty available at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Theo.jpg Theo is a sweet kitty available at PAWS Animal Shelter. Copper is a spunky chihuahua mix available at Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Copper.jpg Copper is a spunky chihuahua mix available at Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Odie is a 3-year-old beagle/basset mix available at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Odie.jpg Odie is a 3-year-old beagle/basset mix available at Barely Used Pets.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.