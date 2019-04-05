Arts Council to host annual celebration

The Champaign County Arts Council will host its annual Celebration of the Arts on Friday, May 3 with dinner by In Good Taste Catering at 6:30 p.m. and a cocktail hour preceding.

The theme of this year’s celebration will be “Masquerade” with music by Christina Darding. Reserve seats by calling 653-7557 or stopping at the CCAC office, 119 Miami St. Admission is $25, with a registration deadline of April 20.

The featured sponsor of this event is The Medicine Shoppe, with additional sponsorship from Georgia Bline Bumgarner, Sally L. Johnson and Steve & Barb Polsley. This program is also made possible by the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, best mask contest and photo booth by Jennifer Crews. The Annual Juried Art Competition will be on display.