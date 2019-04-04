Walter & Lewis collecting Easter toys

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services, 642 S. Main St., Urbana, is collecting toys and crafts to be delivered to Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The Easter Toy Drive will last from April 8-12 during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The ‘Honoring Wonderful Lives’ program sponsored by America’s Best Funeral Homes is not just about helping families gather, remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones. It is also about honoring those among us who need our strength and support,” said owner Frank Lewis.