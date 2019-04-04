Freshwater Farms to host ‘Taste of Ohio’

Freshwater Farms, 2624 N. U.S. Hwy. 68, will host the first “Taste of Ohio” on Saturday from noon-5 p.m.

This weekend event, which the venue hopes will become a monthly recurring celebration, features vendors and products from around the state.

Saturday’s selection will include North High Brewing Co. from Columbus and its signature beer Cover Crop. Bokes Creek Winery will be sampling its Luna Lullaby white wine, alongside Bellisaris’ smoked trout on a watermelon radish round. Freshwater Farms itself will feature trout tacos.

For more information, contact Freshwater Farms at 937-652-3701 or visit their social media: Freshwater Farms of Ohio on Facebook, Freshwater Farms on Instagram and @fwfarms on Twitter.