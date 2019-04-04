Extension office to host gardening workshops

Winter weather has started to give up its foothold and it has many gardeners itching to get their hands dirty. The Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers have a couple of events to help you get started.

The annual “Make It Take It” will be on April 27. Participants can choose between two different pots this year. Native plants for pollinators will be made up of perennial native plants that can be transplanted to a permanent location where they can flourish into a great habitat for our pollinating insects. The chefs among us may prefer to choose from a variety of herbs to create the perfect culinary planter for his or her kitchen. Either pot is $25. The event will be held at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana and begins at 10 a.m. All materials are provided.

The second event is All About Roses, where anyone interested can learn everything from the history of roses, different types and care and maintenance. Information on new roses under development will also be shared. Each participant will receive a rose plant to take home. The cost is $30 or $35 per couple (one plant) and will be held in the Auditorium of the Champaign County Community Center in Urbana on May 15 beginning at 6 p.m.

Register for the events by calling or visiting the Champaign County Extension Office at 937-484-1526 or 1512 South U.S. Hwy 68, Suite B100, Urbana. You can also find flyers with mail-in registration at go.osu.edu/agevents. Follow the Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers on Facebook to stay up-to-date on upcoming events. Sign up for weekly email reminders for events like these at http://go.osu.edu/AgEmails.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator.

