‘Old Bag Sale’ helps fight cancer

ST. PARIS – The 14th annual Old Bag Sale will be held Sunday, April 7 at the Evans-Purk Fellowship Center, 115 S. Church St. This is a live auction of gently-used and new purses, handbags, briefcases, luggage, and other bags that have been donated. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Champaign County.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. to view the bags. The auction, conducted by Phil Thompson, begins at 1:30 p.m. Snacks and sandwiches will be available for donations. Donations of bags are still being accepted at this time. Contact Brenda Cook at 937-508-8169 or Brenda.cook@stparisohio.org to make arrangements for donations.

Information from Brenda Cook.

