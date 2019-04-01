Habitat for Humanity in Champaign County welcomes new leaders

Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Ohio (HHFCCO) has announced Rev. Beau Brown, First Presbyterian Church Urbana, is the organization’s new executive director. Rick Finkbine is the newly appointed treasurer. The affiliate will begin its 11th home in April at 142 S. Russell St. Board members are (seated, left to right) President Ginny Shirk Stanley, Rev. Beau Brown, Marge Baker and Michele Johnson; (standing) Dan Baker, Marcia Balmut Ward, Dr. Keith Bowman, Jessica Betts, Rick Finkbine, Rob Johnson, Jim Zaborowski, Greg Ward, Tim Schneider and Frank Segreti. The board is most appreciative of the community support. The HFHCCO Restore, 955 N. Main, will celebrate its 9th anniversary April 1. The public is invited to peruse the store’s deals and specials.

