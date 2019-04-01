Then and Now – South Main entrance

Then – This is a circa 1940 photo (#2016) of the South Main Street upstairs entrance to the Carmazzi Building. As indicated on signs, this was the entrance to the offices of Dr. Daniel C. Houser, M.D. (father) and Dr. Daniel L. Houser, dentist (son). The address of the offices was listed as 100 ½ S. Main St. Father and son were still in practice at this location in 1951. In 1953, Dr. Daniel L. Houser was in practice at this location, but not his father.

Now – This is a 2019 photo of the same location. Note how well preserved the detail of this doorway entrance is after almost 80 years.

