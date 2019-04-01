Is your heirloom valuable?

The Champaign County Historical Museum has created a new spring fundraiser, Antiques Appraisal Fair, to be held in the museum from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Patterned after the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow,” the event will be sponsored by the locally owned and operated Freshwater Farms of Ohio (fwfarms.com). All proceeds will benefit the museum, located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

“We hope that this new fundraising event will be a success,” stated Rob Pollock, event chair. “The funds raised will help keep our museum open to the public.”

Five experienced appraisers in locations throughout the museum will describe the history and estimated value of each item presented. They include Jacob Berner (Donnelsville) – antiques and fine art; Dan Fawcett (Cable) – collectibles; Buzz Jackson (Springfield) – military artifacts; Rob Pollock (Urbana) – mechanical music, radios, business machines and office equipment; and Greg Shipley (West Liberty) – Native American artifacts. At least one of the appraisers has appeared on the PBS TV show.

The price of admission – $20 in advance, $25 at the door – includes one appraisal and a wine and cheese “bistro” provided by Freshwater Farms so that folks can socialize during the event and tour the museum rather than simply wait in line.

Regarding the “show” component, an appraiser will be announced five times throughout the evening; he will then present a special item to those gathered in the main meeting room.

Tickets may be purchased at the museum (Mondays and Tuesdays), at local banks – First Central National, Peoples, Perpetual, Civista Bank, all county Security National Bank locations – and online at www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

In addition to benefiting the museum and preserving its artifacts, the event is expected to be entertaining to attendees of all ages and hopefully one that will build from year to year. This is an opportunity to have evaluated a family heirloom, an item from the attic or perhaps something found when spring cleaning.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

