Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Meet Hutch! He is a 3-year-old Beagle who came to us from another shelter. Hutch is such a loving boy. He wants to be right with you. He will absolutely melt your heart. Hutch gets along great with other dogs. He is up to date on his vaccinations and scheduled to be neutered. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Selena is still looking for her home. She’s a 5-year-old female pointer mix. She’s sweet and playful and will make a wonderful companion. She’s looking for a home with a fenced-in yard and no small animals. Selena is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. She will need a meet & greet with any other dogs that may be at her new home.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield: Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Cash is a 6-month-old Black Lab/Dane Mix weighing about 50 pounds. He came to CCAWL as an unclaimed stray and is now trying to find the perfect home. Cash is your typical out-going, playful and loving pup. He gets along with other dogs and can be cat-tested if needed. Cash will need an owner patient with house-training, but we don’t think it would take long for him to get the hang of it. He has been neutered, microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Cash has been dewormed and is current on flea and heartworm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

Announcement: CCAWL will have a low-cost pet vaccination clinic March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to county and non-county residents. The charge is $12 per shot per cat or dog. We are also providing you with a great deal on a year’s worth of heart worm prevention! If you want your pet to get the 3-year Rabies, you must bring proof of past Rabies vaccination records from your vet. Cash, credit or debit only. Please be sure pets are leashed or caged.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

