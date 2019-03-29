House passes Vitale’s Veterans Exemption Payment Act

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Nino Vitale’s (R-Urbana) Ohio Veterans Exemption Payment Act passed unanimously in the Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday. Inspired by Fr. Matthew Lee, Champaign County native, Catholic priest and Air Force veteran, House Bill 18 would fix an inconsistency in the Ohio tax code and make a significant difference in the lives of Ohio’s disabled veterans, according to Vitale.

“This bill’s purpose is simple,” said Vitale. “House Bill 18 would ensure that all of our honorable discharged, injured, veterans’ retirement payments are treated the same in the state of Ohio, regardless of how their benefits are calculated.”

This legislation mirrors federal statute by offering veterans who have paid state income tax on their disability severance payments, a one-time retroactive tax credit, going back as far as Jan. 17, 1991.

Additionally, House Bill 18 provides veterans a two-year period during which they can claim the retroactive credit.

Vitale and co-sponsor Rep. Crawley stated on the House Floor that the sole purpose of this bi-partisan legislation is giving back to those who have given everything for others.

“Let’s not have Ohio be a state that taxes veterans who were injured while serving our great state and our great nation,” said Vitale. “It’s all about the vets.”

House Bill 18 is headed to the Ohio Senate unopposed with the support of the Central Ohio Defense Group, The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Submitted story

Submitted by the office of state Rep. Nino Vitale (R-Urbana).

