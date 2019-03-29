Clark State presents ‘The Lion in Winter’

SPRINGFIELD – Winter may be over, but the lion still prowls at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. The Clark State Community College Theatre Arts program will present “The Lion in Winter” beginning April 5 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

“The Lion in Winter” is a family drama set in 1183 at the court of Henry II and was written by James Goldman.

“I’m always looking for shows that provide the students opportunities to hone their acting skills, and this show fit that bill,” said Theresa Lauricella, associate professor and program coordinator of theatre at Clark State. “The characters are crafty and do and say the unexpected. For students, that’s a huge acting challenge to identify when their character is being earnest and when their character is manipulative.”

“The Lion in Winter” will be directed by Scott Stoney, a founding member and resident artist at the Human Race Theatre Company in Dayton and a member Actors’ Equity Association.

“Having played the role of Henry several years ago, I’m looking forward to directing this production because I really love the dynamic between all of the characters,” said Stoney. “Their interaction is very contemporary even though they’re drawn from historical figures. There is much humor in the way they try to one-up each other. The plot is very much like a chess game with soap-opera dramatics.”

Sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons – “The Lion in Winter” is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action – the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, the wealthiest woman in the world, has been kept in prison since raising an army against her husband, King Henry II. Let out only for holidays, the play centers around the inner conflicts of the royal family as they fight over both a kingdom and King Henry’s paramour during the Christmas of 1183. As Eleanor says, “Every family has its ups and downs,” and this family is no exception.

“The Lion in Winter” is slated for performance at 8 p.m. April 5, 6, 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14 in the Turner Studio Theatre of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and are available online at ticketmaster.com. Clark State students get in free with a valid student ID.

