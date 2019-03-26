Commission on Cancer recognizes Mercy Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Cancer Center underwent the voluntary accreditation process with the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a program of the American College of Surgeons.

The CoC granted Springfield Regional Cancer Center three-year accreditation. To earn this, Mercy Health’s cancer program met 34 CoC quality care standards, maintained levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care and agreed to be evaluated every three years through a survey process.

Because it is a CoC-accredited cancer center, Springfield Regional Cancer Center takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.

“This accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our staff and the quality of care our patients receive. The cancer program at Springfield Regional Cancer Center is extraordinary, starting from diagnosis through to remission,” said Matt Caldwell, president, Mercy Health – Springfield.

The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for Springfield Regional Cancer Center to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. When patients receive care at a CoC facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

Submitted by Mercy Health.