Graham BOE receives Gold award for 2nd year

ST. PARIS – The Ohio School Boards Association for the second consecutive year recognized the Graham school board as a Gold Level Award Winner for Board Effectiveness. The board members were recognized at the Southwest Ohio conference.

Over the past few years, the team of Mike Ludlow, Miranda Uhl, Steve Prince, Steve Setty and Ryan Pine developed a plan for Graham with community input, hired new leaders, led levy campaigns and aligned district resources to achievement goals in all buildings. Adding STEM and new clubs and activities for students with no new staffing and several grants resulted in local, state and national recognition.

Board Vice President Setty, in his second term, stated, “A lot of people make this board successful, and the board believes it takes all of us to build and maintain high quality public schools. It’s an honor for OSBA to bestow this award and a reflection of the great things happening at Graham by all our staff.”

Submitted by the Graham school district.

