CEP accepting partner-investors

The Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) continues accepting partner-investors. Currently, 17 businesses are CEP Investors.

The CEP is a public-private partnership of local government, business and education that helps businesses get started, expand and create jobs in Champaign County.

CT Comm is the latest Champaign County business to join the effort as a Champion Level Investor in the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP).

To learn more about supporting CEP’s economic development mission as an investor, visit cepohio.com/partnership-investors.html, or call the CEP at 937-653-7200.