Frisch’s worker diagnosed with hepatitis A

A case of hepatitis A has been identified in a Frisch’s restaurant employee who worked in two locations: 1228 Scioto St. in Urbana and 1830 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield. The Champaign Health District and the Clark County Combined Health District are working with the locations to vaccinate all of the restaurant employees. In this situation, the risk of transmission to patrons is extremely low due to safe food handling procedures being in place.

A spokesperson from Frisch’s issued a statement saying, “We have fully cooperated with Health Department authorities, and appreciate their ongoing work in addressing this nationwide issue. The well-being of our guests and team members remains our paramount concern.”

The Ohio Department of Health declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A in June 2018. As of March 25, 2019, the Clark County Combined Health District has investigated 59 cases of hepatitis A, 42 linked to the statewide outbreak. The Champaign Health District has investigated nine cases of hepatitis A, six linked to the statewide outbreak.

“This case of hepatitis A just highlights the fact that the state is still in an active outbreak,” said Christina Conover, Nursing Director, Clark County Combined Health District. “Proper hand-washing and vaccination are the most effective strategies to combat this virus.”

The disease, which affects the liver, can be spread by ingesting fecal matter from an infected individual. Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

– Fatigue

– Low appetite

– Stomach pain

– Nausea

– Clay-colored stools

– Jaundice (yellowish color to the skin and eyes)

Who is at greater risk ?

– People who use street drugs whether they are injected or not

– People who are incarcerated

– People experiencing homelessness

– Men who have sex with men

– People with direct contact with individuals infected with the virus

– People who have traveled to other areas of the U.S. currently experiencing outbreaks

While the groups mentioned above are at greater risk, the CDC recommends anyone 12 months or older receive the hepatitis A vaccine. Those interested in vaccination should contact their healthcare provider, local pharmacy or their local health district.

Highlights ongoing statewide outbreak

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign and Clark county health districts.

Submitted by the Champaign and Clark county health districts.