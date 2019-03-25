Students participate in leadership challenge

The Teen Titans Leadership Challenge of Champaign County took place on March 5 at the Madison Champaign Educational Service Center.

In collaboration with the Ohio Soybean Council, Madison Champaign ESC, local school districts and community business partners, students participated in team building activities that included leadership development and global challenge engagement.

Graham Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said, “developing our future leaders’ communication skills, and how to address equity and diversity in their chosen surroundings, is the most important work we do. These teenagers will lead the next generation. We want to provide them opportunities to learn and practice now.”

High school students from Graham, Mechanicsburg, West Liberty-Salem, Triad and the Academy of Urban Scholars, Columbus, attended.

Students had the opportunity to work with community partners, learn about countywide service learning initiatives, compete in an egg drop competition with Ohio Soybean Council staff members, and work with team members to solve a global challenge that included energy conservation and efficiency.

“What a day! This was definitely one of my top experiences as an educator,” said Emily Smith, Director of Student Services for Graham Local Schools. “The leadership skills that were taught allowed students to apply that knowledge to challenges throughout the day that required collaboration, organization, flexibility, and problem solving.”

Sponsors included Weidmann, employees of Honeywell, Champaign Residential Services, Ohio Soybean Council, Champaign Economic Partnership, and the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

“This is going to be an annual countywide event. We will continue to reach out to our community partners for events such as Teen Titans so they have the opportunity to engage with our students,” Smith said. “The relationships that were formed today will not only continue to grow, but serve as a resource leading to successful futures for our students.”

Submitted by Graham Director of Student Services Emily Smith.

