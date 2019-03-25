Library hosts PAWS Reading Saturdays

MECHANICSBURG – For 16 years, Mechanicsburg Public Library has provided a safe, comfortable and fun way for children to gain confidence in their reading skills by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. At PAWS for Reading, young readers can curl up in a gigantic cozy “dog house” with a dog who loves listening to children read. The library’s partnership with the volunteer members of DOGTORS Animal Assisted Therapy from Springfield provides exceptional “listening” animals.

PAWS Reading Saturdays are April 6 and April 20, with time slots at 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m. Choose the best reading time slot; registration is required to reserve that time. The schedule fills up quickly, but the library will maintain a waiting list. The library will furnish books or bring your own favorite books.

Want to win a Kindle Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa? Sign up and attend the PAWS Reading Saturdays for chances to win.

The library is located at 60 S. Main St. For info, call 937-834-2004 or email mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org

