Imo Sells, age 86 of Urbana, and her grandchildren got an early start on spring garden cleanup over the weekend. Sells’ grandchildren snapped this photo of her in action and sent it to the newspaper. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_spring-cleanup.jpg Imo Sells, age 86 of Urbana, and her grandchildren got an early start on spring garden cleanup over the weekend. Sells’ grandchildren snapped this photo of her in action and sent it to the newspaper. Submitted photo