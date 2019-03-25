Graham creates Hall of Honor

ST. PARIS – Graham Local Schools announced its first Hall of Honor Class. Over the past two months, the Alumni Association and Athletic Department of Graham collected applications. A committee of alumni and school officials screened candidates.

According to Athletic Director, Jay Lewis, “Four honorees stood out to the selection committee in their respective categories. Individuals chosen to be members of the first class include Mr. Donzil Hall, Mr. David Lush, Mr. Steve Fine and Mr. Robert Dubois. All have been great contributors to Graham school community. Their examples have helped lay a strong foundation of what Graham culture reflects today.”

Donzil Hall: Athletic director/coach/teacher – 1958-1991. Won Graham’s first state title in baseball in 1973. All-time winningest coach in Graham baseball history; member of the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame 1994; Marshall University Hall of Fame 1993.

Steve Fine: Principal/teacher/coach-teacher 1972-1985, coach 1972-1985; principal of Graham Middle School 1985-1991, He was known as a man with high character and integrity, known for this quote around the district: “Class is hard to define, but is easy to see.”

David Lush: 1960 graduate of Graham High School; Varsity Baseball – 4 Years, All League – 4 years; the 1st First Team All-State AA Baseball Player in Graham’s history. He was recognized academically in the state: 1st in Algebra, 1st in Physics, and 3rd in Biology.

Robert Dubois: Band director 1970-1987; a “founding father” of what is now known as “The Dancin’ Band from Falconland” style, He helped establish the performance methods and entertainment themes with music and dance moves he taught, which are still performed today by the Graham Bands.

Superintendent Kirk Koennecke remarked, “We believe tradition and history are as important to celebrate as progress and change at Graham. A lot of our alumni and staff put a lot of time and effort into bringing this Hall to life. These four inductees certainly provide the community with classic examples we can all be proud of, from academic and career achievements, to fine arts and athletics accomplishments. Graham is delighted to finally install our first Hall of Honor Class, and we hope future Falcons aspire to high achievement as these alumni who came before them.”

The Graham Hall of Honor celebration will take place on Thursday, April 18. All are invited to the event, which will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. The Induction Ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are available in the Graham Athletic Office daily. The cost is $20 per person.

Submitted by the Graham school district.

