Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Peaches is a 6-year-old domestic shorthaired cat who has been at the shelter about 3 1/2 years. During that time she was adopted once but brought back because she didn’t get along with their dog. Peaches does pretty well with most cats. She is a bit sassy, so we recommend a home without small children. Peaches has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield: Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) introduces “dog of the week” Buttercup, a 5-year-old Yorkie. Buttercup is a puppy-mill rescue and is very shy with people. She will need a patient, loving owner who will show her just how happy a dog’s life can be. She is good with other dogs but will need someone who has the time and patience to house-train her. Buttercup is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. She’s been dewormed and heartworm-tested negative, and she’s current on flea and heartworm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

Announcement: CCAWL will have a low-cost vaccination clinic March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to county and non-county residents. The charge is $12 per shot per cat or dog. We are also providing you with a great deal on a year’s worth of heart worm prevention! If you want your pet to get the 3-year Rabies, you must bring proof of past Rabies vaccination records from your vet. No checks. Please be sure all dogs are on leashes and all cats are secured in a carrier.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

